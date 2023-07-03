Compound labs

DeFi

Superstate is moving real-world assets to the digital space

“We can actually design new financial products that would be too expensive to do off-chain”

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Compound Labs founders developing regulated financial products for the blockchain

Superstate’s first product will be an on-chain government bond that you can hold in your crypto wallet

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DeFi Summer Is Over. Will It Ever Return?

The popularity of DeFi has fallen far from its 2020 heights

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

With Compound III Launch, DeFi Pioneer Emphasizes Security

Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Uniswap COO: Now Is the Time for Community Members To Drive Growth

The theme of the Permissionless conference so far: Bear markets are for building

by Casey Wagner /

