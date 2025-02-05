Copper

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Copper lays out bitcoin price targets, with a twist

The crypto custody firm’s goal was to “identify price points at which traders might consider the market to be overextended”

by Ben Strack /
Business

BitGo wants to be ‘exchange agnostic’ as a qualified custodian

Copper and BitGo’s collaboration will allow institutions to keep their crypto in regulated cold storage while being able to still access certain exchanges

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Funding Roundup: Blockchain Tech Continues To Grab VC Interest

Venture funding is picking up again after the market downturn

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Copper in Midst of $196M Funding Round

The crypto custody firm had originally sought a Series C raise at a $3 billion valuation before the market downturn, according to Bloomberg

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Copper Chief Risk Officer Says ‘Cellular Explosion’ Will Accelerate Crypto Usage

TradFi veteran brings real-time payments background at Mastercard to crypto custody firm

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Barclays Takes Punt on Crypto Firm Copper in Latest Funding Round

The conclusion of Copper’s latest funding round follows months of previous deliberations with the UK’s financial regulator, the FCA

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Copper Hires Five Former Staff From Bank of America

The digital asset custodian continues its hiring push as it seeks to expand prime infrastructure offerings

by Ben Strack /

