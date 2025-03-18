Cosmos
The Interchain Foundation is open-sourcing evmOS under Apache 2.0 to streamline EVM adoption across the ecosystem
Building on Cosmos in 2022 was a nightmare, so this team pivoted to tackle developer experience
ICF’s move aims to unify the stack and reinvigorate the ecosystem
The acquisition of Skip and the creation of Interchain Inc. signals a refocusing on centralized leadership and a unified vision
The vulnerability enabled exploiters to replay a bug that would enable an infinite number of IBC tokens to be redeemed
Osmosis will serve as the primary destination for Ethereum assets in the Cosmos ecosystem
Other Frax Finance tokens, including the Frax Price Index (FPI) and FraxEther (frxETH), are expected to be available at a later date.
Stride will airdrop up to 100,000 STRD tokens to holders who liquid-stake their DYDX with Stride in the first 120 days
The Cosmos ecosystem will receive less funding from the Interchain Foundation in 2024 than it has in previous years
Cronos Labs launches testnet for the Cronos zkEVM Chain, the first “hyperchain” using zkSync’s ZK Stack
Neutron core contributor Dutheil notes this is “a period of consolidation” in the Cosmos ecosystem
Brent Xu, CEO of Umee, notes that more strategic alignments within the Cosmos ecosystem should be expected in the future
The issuer behind the second-largest stablecoin is continuing its foray into permissionless transfers
“Everyone agrees” you have to decentralize infrastructure. Now it’s about execution
After a proposal passed to crimp inflation on Cosmos’ ATOM token, Kwon announced AtomOne — a “minimal fork” of the Cosmos Hub application.
The IBC-built EVM chain announced Cosmos transactions would be deprecated by 2024 Q3, streamlining the software
After months of testing, nBTC brings real bitcoins into Cosmos DeFi, without wrapping
This decision comes after a week of public discussion, nine days after the initial idea was announced at Cosmoverse, Istanbul
As layer-2’s scale, Cosmos can offer solutions for the many problems encountered
Cosmos has been suffering from a liquidity drain, but developers say new protocol launches are poised to reverse the trend
The proposal is still in its infancy, and concrete details on execution have yet to be determined
USDC’s CCTP is coming to Cosmos, and it’s already live on testnet
The Cosmos MetaMask Snap is one of 36 Snaps currently in open beta
The ‘internet of blockchains’ listed a series of next year’s priorities in a lengthy developer-focused document