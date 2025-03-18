Cosmos

There are a total of 76 articles associated with Cosmos.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Cosmos gets a canonical EVM

The Interchain Foundation is open-sourcing evmOS under Apache 2.0 to streamline EVM adoption across the ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

The JavaScript virtual machine that could change Web3

Building on Cosmos in 2022 was a nightmare, so this team pivoted to tackle developer experience

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

What changes for Cosmos after Skip acquisition?

ICF’s move aims to unify the stack and reinvigorate the ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Radical change at the ICF: A new era for the Cosmos ecosystem?

The acquisition of Skip and the creation of Interchain Inc. signals a refocusing on centralized leadership and a unified vision

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

IBC had a close call with a critical vulnerability

The vulnerability enabled exploiters to replay a bug that would enable an infinite number of IBC tokens to be redeemed

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Picasso connects Ethereum to Cosmos IBC

Osmosis will serve as the primary destination for Ethereum assets in the Cosmos ecosystem

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Noble brings FRAX and sFRAX to Cosmos and IBC ecosystem

Other Frax Finance tokens, including the Frax Price Index (FPI) and FraxEther (frxETH), are expected to be available at a later date.

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Liquid staking is now live on dYdX chain

Stride will airdrop up to 100,000 STRD tokens to holders who liquid-stake their DYDX with Stride in the first 120 days

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

The Interchain Foundation puts aside $26.4M to grow Cosmos ecosystem

The Cosmos ecosystem will receive less funding from the Interchain Foundation in 2024 than it has in previous years

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cronos broadens scaling roadmap from Cosmos to Ethereum

Cronos Labs launches testnet for the Cronos zkEVM Chain, the first “hyperchain” using zkSync’s ZK Stack

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Neutron to acquire 25% of CosmWasm developer Confio

Neutron core contributor Dutheil notes this is “a period of consolidation” in the Cosmos ecosystem

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cosmos chain Osmosis to hook up with Umee’s borrow/lend protocol

Brent Xu, CEO of Umee, notes that more strategic alignments within the Cosmos ecosystem should be expected in the future

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Circle moves native USDC offering to Cosmos mainnet

The issuer behind the second-largest stablecoin is continuing its foray into permissionless transfers

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Lava Network heats up the node landscape with market forces

“Everyone agrees” you have to decentralize infrastructure. Now it’s about execution

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Cosmos co-founder splits ATOM after years of infighting

After a proposal passed to crimp inflation on Cosmos’ ATOM token, Kwon announced AtomOne — a “minimal fork” of the Cosmos Hub application.

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Evmos hopes to lure Ethereum developers to IBC by deprecating Cosmos transactions

The IBC-built EVM chain announced Cosmos transactions would be deprecated by 2024 Q3, streamlining the software

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Nomic kicks off native Bitcoin bridging to Cosmos with 21 BTC

After months of testing, nBTC brings real bitcoins into Cosmos DeFi, without wrapping

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Stride temporarily shelves plans to convert STRD to ATOM

This decision comes after a week of public discussion, nine days after the initial idea was announced at Cosmoverse, Istanbul

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Uniting the blockchain ecosystems: Q&A with Cosmos founder Ethan Buchman

As layer-2’s scale, Cosmos can offer solutions for the many problems encountered

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiWeb3

Istanbul at center of Cosmos for three days

Cosmos has been suffering from a liquidity drain, but developers say new protocol launches are poised to reverse the trend

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Stride wants to become the enshrined LST protocol for Cosmos Hub

The proposal is still in its infancy, and concrete details on execution have yet to be determined

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Circle and Noble bring native USDC to Cosmos via CCTP

USDC’s CCTP is coming to Cosmos, and it’s already live on testnet

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Inside the code choice that connects MetaMask with the Cosmos ecosystem

The Cosmos MetaMask Snap is one of 36 Snaps currently in open beta

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

2024: The Cosmos year of rollup integration and modularity

The ‘internet of blockchains’ listed a series of next year’s priorities in a lengthy developer-focused document

by Jack Kubinec /

