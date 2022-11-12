credit card
But will BlockFi customers want to do business with centralized exchanges after the FTX debacle?
Jon Rice
Crypto credit cards give users a direct line of credit by using your digital assets as collateral, removing the need for a credit check
Offering provides rewards of up to 9% on all USD Coin holdings of $100 or more.
BlockFi, Crypto.com and Coinbase have all rolled out credit/debit cards with rewards paid back in crypto in an attempt to disrupt the market.
Sam Martin
There was over $1 billion worth of digital currency spent via the company’s crypto-linked cards in the first half of 2021, Visa reported