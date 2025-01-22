crypto brokerage

Republicans seek to overturn IRS crypto broker rule

Corresponding resolutions were introduced to “roll back the disastrous” rule requiring custodial brokers to report transactions

Policy

IRS spares crypto miners and validators in new broker reporting requirements

Individuals who only engage in distributed ledger validation, including miners and stakers, are exempt from broker requirements, Treasury officials said

Finance

Crypto broker Hidden Road finds financial allies in pension funds: report

Lockheed Martin’s retirement plan joins other pension funds in turning to cryptocurrencies for better returns

Markets

Crypto Brokerage Genesis Reports Q1 Lending Decline as Market Slump Continues

As the market sell-off continues, bitcoin is playing a smaller role in institutional portfolios, the company said

