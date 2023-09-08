crypto futures
There are a total of 5 articles associated with crypto futures.
ZeroEx, the developer of 0x Procotol, alongside Opyn and Deridex are ordered to cease and desist from further alleged violations against the Commodity Exchange Act
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Robinhood, GSR, Interactive Brokers and others intend to take minority stakes in company after ErisX acquisition
The derivatives marketplace is set to introduce euro-denominated bitcoin and ether futures Aug. 29
The derivatives exchange reports a record average daily open interest across crypto products, despite a volatile market
CME ether futures have seen a steep upward flow trajectory underpinning this year’s ether bull market.