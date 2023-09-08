crypto futures

There are a total of 5 articles associated with crypto futures.
article-image

DeFiPolicy

DeFi projects charged by CFTC over crypto derivatives

ZeroEx, the developer of 0x Procotol, alongside Opyn and Deridex are ordered to cease and desist from further alleged violations against the Commodity Exchange Act

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Cboe To Add Slate of Partners to Grow Digital Asset Business

Robinhood, GSR, Interactive Brokers and others intend to take minority stakes in company after ErisX acquisition

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

CME Group Rolling Out First Euro-settled Crypto Derivatives

The derivatives marketplace is set to introduce euro-denominated bitcoin and ether futures Aug. 29

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

CME Notches Record Crypto Derivative Trades in Q2

The derivatives exchange reports a record average daily open interest across crypto products, despite a volatile market

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

JPMorgan analysts: ETH could have more upside than BTC

CME ether futures have seen a steep upward flow trajectory underpinning this year’s ether bull market.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.