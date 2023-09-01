crypto regulation

Analysis

Coherent crypto regulation in the US is ‘months, not years away’ says Zurrer

ETFs will change the “aura of acceptance” around crypto, says Shaughnessy

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Hong Kong Court Recognizes Crypto as Property

Crypto has been classed as property in Hong Kong during a case regarding digital assets still held by defunct exchange Gatecoin

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Crypto’s New Political Vanguard to Watch in 2023 

Here’s what five incoming and influential politicians friendly to crypto causes are planning in the year ahead

by Casey Wagner /
PolicySponsored

Can Nations Agree on Crypto Regulation?

“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said

by Brian Nibley /

