crypto wallet
Crypto markets overall haven’t yet tested all-time highs, but MetaMask is well on its way to record numbers of active users
by David Canellis /
Metamask Snaps are features created by third parties that expand use cases of Metamask wallets
by James Cirrone /
The Central African Republic wants to become the global destination for blockchain innovators
El Salvador, the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender, has announced a partnership with AlphaPoint to improve its bitcoin wallet
ConsenSys has acquired MyCrypto, which will expand MetaMask wallet’s capabilities