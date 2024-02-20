crypto wallet

Web3

MetaMask monthly active users nears all-time high — over 30 million

Crypto markets overall haven’t yet tested all-time highs, but MetaMask is well on its way to record numbers of active users

by David Canellis /
Business

MetaMask interoperable with Bitcoin for first time

Metamask Snaps are features created by third parties that expand use cases of Metamask wallets

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Shrugging Off Crypto Doubters, Central African Republic Forges Ahead

The Central African Republic wants to become the global destination for blockchain innovators

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

El Salvador Turns to US Bitcoin Wallet to Revamp Chivo

El Salvador, the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender, has announced a partnership with AlphaPoint to improve its bitcoin wallet

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiFinance

ConsenSys Acquires Open Source Ethereum Wallet to Expand MetaMask

ConsenSys has acquired MyCrypto, which will expand MetaMask wallet’s capabilities

by Casey Wagner /

