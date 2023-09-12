Damian Williams

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Damian Williams.
article-image

Policy

OneCoin co-founder faces 20 years in prison

OneCoin was exposed as a fraud in 2017

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

Former FTX exec Ryan Salame pleads guilty weeks before Bankman-Fried’s trial

As part of his plea, Salame admitted to making $10 million in political contributions and falsely labeling them “loans”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

People

Former OpenSea manager sentenced in NFT insider trading case

Prosecutors had sought a far longer sentence following a guilty verdict in the first case tie to NFT insider trading

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

New indictment alleges Sam Bankman-Fried gave more than $100M to politicians

Bankman-Fried and his associates donated across party lines to various candidates and political action committees

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Tether Fraud Investigation Gets New Leader: Bloomberg

The US Southern District of New York has become a magnet for crypto cases

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Web3

Former OpenSea Exec Charged With NFT Insider Trading

Nate Chastain allegedly used confidential information to pocket 19 ETH and now faces up to 40 years in prison

by Ornella Hernandez /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.