DAS 2021
Jonathan Steinberg says the ‘right regulation’ is needed to allow blockchain’s benefits
It’s important for institutions to “get off zero” and have more than zero percent exposure to digital assets as money and talent flood into crypto, Yusko said.
In March, ErisX announced that Midland Trust clients would be able to invest in digital assets through their self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), including bitcoin and ether.
Traditional financial players are very accustomed to following strict regulatory guidelines and digital assets pose a challenge, according to Copper’s Barber.
Space is shifting from digital money like bitcoin to DeFi and the metaverse.
Andrew Peel said he sees traditional finance and digital assets continuing to evolve in parallel, but at some point they will join so that traditional services will be available on blockchains.
The sustainability of bitcoin mining has come under harsh criticism recently, but experts insist that the industry is on the right track toward sustainability.
With offerings such as yield farming, Vesper’s Matthew Roszak said DeFi could usher in a new era of financial optimization where many people will no longer only use third party intermediaries like retail banks to store their savings
Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto
Skeptics question why someone would pay a large sum of money for what appears to be a cartoon, but Ikigai Founder Travis Kling described holding the asset similar to “owning a layer of innovation.”
Leader of team behind the Avalanche blockchain says fastest to innovate will win protocol war.
Greater regulatory oversight of digital assets will help to advance the asset class, experts insist.