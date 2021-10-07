DAS 2021

There are a total of 12 articles associated with DAS 2021.
article-image

Finance

WisdomTree CEO: Blockchain Could Disrupt Financial Industry Like ETFs Did

Jonathan Steinberg says the ‘right regulation’ is needed to allow blockchain’s benefits

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Morgan Creek’s Yusko: You Have to Have Exposure to Digital Assets

It’s important for institutions to “get off zero” and have more than zero percent exposure to digital assets as money and talent flood into crypto, Yusko said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

ErisX’s Trudeau: IRA Investors Want Crypto Exposure

In March, ErisX announced that Midland Trust clients would be able to invest in digital assets through their self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), including bitcoin and ether.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Copper’s Barber: Traditional Financial Players Want to See Regulation in Crypto

Traditional financial players are very accustomed to following strict regulatory guidelines and digital assets pose a challenge, according to Copper’s Barber.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Grayscale Head of Research: Crypto to Penetrate Gaming, Virtual Reality

Space is shifting from digital money like bitcoin to DeFi and the metaverse.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Morgan Stanley’s Peel: Bitcoin is Becoming an Institutional Topic

Andrew Peel said he sees traditional finance and digital assets continuing to evolve in parallel, but at some point they will join so that traditional services will be available on blockchains.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

DAS 2021: Galaxy’s Fabiano Says Most Mining Energy is Renewable

The sustainability of bitcoin mining has come under harsh criticism recently, but experts insist that the industry is on the right track toward sustainability.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFi

DAS 2021: Could DeFi Make Savings Accounts Obsolete?

With offerings such as yield farming, Vesper’s Matthew Roszak said DeFi could usher in a new era of financial optimization where many people will no longer only use third party intermediaries like retail banks to store their savings

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

DAS 2021: Crypto Market Could Hit $40T in Five Years

Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

DAS 2021: Owning an NFT is Like Owning a ‘Piece of Innovation’

Skeptics question why someone would pay a large sum of money for what appears to be a cartoon, but Ikigai Founder Travis Kling described holding the asset similar to “owning a layer of innovation.”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

DeFi

DAS 2021: Ava Labs’ Wu Says Economies will Depend on Next-Gen Layer 1s

Leader of team behind the Avalanche blockchain says fastest to innovate will win protocol war.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

DAS 2021: BNY Mellon’s Iskandar says Regulation Builds Trust

Greater regulatory oversight of digital assets will help to advance the asset class, experts insist.

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.