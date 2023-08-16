David Marcus

There are a total of 4 articles associated with David Marcus.
Web3

Ex-PayPal, Meta exec says it’s time for average Joe crypto

David Marcus noted that while crypto projects tackle complex technical issues, many lack real-world relevance

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Former Meta Crypto Chief Snagged By NuBank

Crypto might appear bleak in the depths of the bear market, but there’s major moves being made behind the scenes

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Meta’s Novi Wallet Debuts Payments in WhatsApp

The payment service initiated by Facebook is piloting its wallet for sending Paxos’ USDP stablecoin

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsWeb3

Facebook Parent Meta Reverses Crypto Ad Ban

Facebook initially banned crypto ads in the January 2018 as the digital asset market imploded after the ICO bubble popped.

by Sam Reynolds /

