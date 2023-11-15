decentralized exchanges

DeFi

Sorella and CoW Protocol have something in common: Making on-chain exchanges work better

CoW Protocol adds programmatic orders to DEX traders’ toolkit, Sorella is battling toxic flow

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

All Eyes on US Regulation as Uniswap Eclipses $1.5T Trading Volume

Industry participants are eyeing the outlook for DEX products in Washington

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

DEX Trading Activity Picks Up Steam as Markets Spurn Centralization

Decentralized exchanges offer a beacon of hope to those proponents seeking an alternative to the current system

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Uniswap Holders Vote on Governance Shakeup To Avoid Bad Ideas

The Uniswap Foundation wants more time for voters to digest governance proposals, while raising the bar for them to pass

by Bessie Liu /

