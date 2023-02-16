defi lending

DeFiMarkets

Maple Finance’s M11 Pool Investors Can Expect Full Debt Repayment

After missing at least two loan repayments, market maker Auros has reached a resolution with creditor M11 to make liquidity providers on Maple whole

by Sebastian Sinclair /
EducationSponsored

What Are Real-world Assets? DeFi’s Newest Yield

The race to find ‘real yield’ in DeFi has lending protocols integrating creative new ways to leverage real-world assets

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
DeFiSponsored

What Is DeFi Credit? The Evolution of On-Chain Lending

Organizations such as Credix are working to bring real-world asset lending on-chain

by Brian Nibley /
DeFi

With Compound III Launch, DeFi Pioneer Emphasizes Security

Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DeFi Lender Moves To Tokenize Real-world Loans On-chain

Blockworks exclusive: The new partnership ought to offer business borrowers the chance to grow their operations via new lines of credit

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiMarkets

Is There a Silver Lining in DeFi Yield Inversion?

The current business of DeFi lending is largely limited to funding leverage for shorter-term, speculative trading, expert says

by Jocelyn Yang /
DeFi

‘Decentralization Proves To Be an Illusion,’ BIS Says

The central bank’s central bank argues for more centralization in DeFi lending

by Jocelyn Yang /

