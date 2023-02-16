defi lending
After missing at least two loan repayments, market maker Auros has reached a resolution with creditor M11 to make liquidity providers on Maple whole
EducationSponsored
The race to find ‘real yield’ in DeFi has lending protocols integrating creative new ways to leverage real-world assets
DeFiSponsored
Organizations such as Credix are working to bring real-world asset lending on-chain
Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders
Blockworks exclusive: The new partnership ought to offer business borrowers the chance to grow their operations via new lines of credit
The current business of DeFi lending is largely limited to funding leverage for shorter-term, speculative trading, expert says
The central bank’s central bank argues for more centralization in DeFi lending