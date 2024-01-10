ECB

Finance

European Central Bank ‘very unlikely ever to buy bitcoin’: Board member

Several central banks hold gold, but Europe’s won’t be buying“digital gold” anytime soon

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Binance, Crypto Firms Need To Be ‘Supervisable,’ Warns ECB Board Member

ECB supervisory board member warns crypto asset markets could hit a point where they are a “threat to global financial stability” if international regulation isn’t enforced

by Katherine Ross /
MarketsPolicy

Cryptos Extend Losses Ahead of Fed, ECB Announcements

The risk-off sentiment in markets is here to stay, analysts say

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Are Crypto Sanctions Working in Europe?

EU officials are confident that they are, but offer few details

Policy

‘Lawless’ Crypto Industry Needs Harsh Regulation, European Central Bank Exec Says

As the ECB does due diligence on a possible CBDC, executives issue warnings about other digital assets

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

The ECB and Bank of England Grapple With Inflation

Policymakers in the UK opted to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018, while the ECB retains a relatively more accommodative stance

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

ECB: Central Banks Will Lose Control Without a Digital Currency

Customers and businesses without access to a central bank digital currency will be forced to turn to outside providers for the services, potentially undermining central bank dominance, the European Central Bank said.

by Casey Wagner /

