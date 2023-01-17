EIP-1559
A DAO analyst tells Blockworks lack of voter participation should not be perceived as a necessarily bad side of decentralized governance
ETH continues to outperform BTC as the digital asset market attempts a recovery, ETH market structure looks bullish
ETH cracks $4,500 on increased adoption and disinflationary supply issuance, Bitcoin’s supply isn’t as concentrated as many people claim.
ETH has outperformed BTC by 20% since the latter half of October, DOT enters price discovery, a CryptoPunk sells for pennies on the dollar.
Approximately 386,466 ETH, or about $1.1 billion, has been burnt at the time of publication, according to ultrasound money’s tracker.
Ether briefly enters a deflationary cycle as more blocks were burned than issued during one cycle.
There wasn’t a chain split, a price crash, or the end of the world’s computer as miners went along with forking Ethereum and integrated EIP-1559 as part of the London Hard Fork. But Institutional investors are now casting a wary eye on something called MEV.
Nearly 70% of the clients on the network signal support for EIP-1559, but opposition is abound.
Days before the London Hard Fork and EIP-1559 is scheduled to be enabled, options data from Derebit suggests Ether will hit $5000 by the end of the year, if not by the close of September