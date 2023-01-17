EIP-1559

There are a total of 9 articles associated with EIP-1559.
Markets

Polygon Upgrade Goes Live Following Low Governance Vote Turnout

A DAO analyst tells Blockworks lack of voter participation should not be perceived as a necessarily bad side of decentralized governance

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

ETH Outperforms BTC as the Market Attempts Recovery: Markets Wrap

ETH continues to outperform BTC as the digital asset market attempts a recovery, ETH market structure looks bullish

by Sam Martin /
Markets

ETH Cracks $4,500; Bitcoin’s Supply Distribution: Markets Wrap

ETH cracks $4,500 on increased adoption and disinflationary supply issuance, Bitcoin’s supply isn’t as concentrated as many people claim.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

ETH outperforms BTC; DOT Hits All-Time High: Markets Wrap

ETH has outperformed BTC by 20% since the latter half of October, DOT enters price discovery, a CryptoPunk sells for pennies on the dollar.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Ether Burn Hits $1.1B After EIP-1559 Activation

Approximately 386,466 ETH, or about $1.1 billion, has been burnt at the time of publication, according to ultrasound money’s tracker.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiMarkets

Ether Burns Hit $100 Million Post EIP-1559 Activation

Ether briefly enters a deflationary cycle as more blocks were burned than issued during one cycle.

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFi

EIP-1559 is Live Thanks to Ethereum’s London Hard Fork

There wasn’t a chain split, a price crash, or the end of the world’s computer as miners went along with forking Ethereum and integrated EIP-1559 as part of the London Hard Fork. But Institutional investors are now casting a wary eye on something called MEV.

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFi

Ethereum’s Hard Fork is Bound to Be Implemented Despite Opposition

Nearly 70% of the clients on the network signal support for EIP-1559, but opposition is abound.

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFi

Ethereum ‘Hard Fork’ Means Lower Gas Fees and Higher ETH Pricing

Days before the London Hard Fork and EIP-1559 is scheduled to be enabled, options data from Derebit suggests Ether will hit $5000 by the end of the year, if not by the close of September

by Sam Reynolds /

