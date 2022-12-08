Emilie Choi
Other instructors in the course include Coinbase COO Emilie Choi and a16z founder Chris Dixon
An unknown number of Coinbase’s employees called for a leadership shakeup at the exchange
Analyst at bank upgrades crypto company to buy rating citing its new or upcoming staking, NFT and DeFi offerings
Company looking to expand globally and execute M&A opportunities, Emilie Choi says
Analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morningstar stay bullish on COIN even though the company reported lower-than-expected third quarter earnings.
Coinbase COO Emilie Choi confirmed that the exchange will be rolling out a regulatory proposal, citing a need for clarity and fairness in the space.