Markets

Binance’s CZ Among Instructors for New Crypto MasterClass

Other instructors in the course include Coinbase COO Emilie Choi and a16z founder Chris Dixon

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Brian Armstrong Calls Petition To Remove Top Coinbase Execs ‘Really Dumb’

An unknown number of Coinbase’s employees called for a leadership shakeup at the exchange

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Bank of America: Coinbase Revenue Diversification to Accelerate in 2022 and Beyond

Analyst at bank upgrades crypto company to buy rating citing its new or upcoming staking, NFT and DeFi offerings

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Coinbase President: Crypto on Pace for 1 Billion Users Within 5 Years

Company looking to expand globally and execute M&A opportunities, Emilie Choi says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Goldman Sachs Gives COIN Buy Rating Despite Q3 Earnings Miss

Analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morningstar stay bullish on COIN even though the company reported lower-than-expected third quarter earnings.

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Coinbase’s Choi: We Will Be Rolling Out a Regulatory Proposal

Coinbase COO Emilie Choi confirmed that the exchange will be rolling out a regulatory proposal, citing a need for clarity and fairness in the space.

by Casey Wagner /

