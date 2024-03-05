erc-4626

DeFi

How Euler Finance made its comeback after $200M exploit

Euler will be introducing modular design with a relaunch that is expected to occur in Q2 of 2024

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

A new EIP aims to revamp the tokenized vaults standard for RWAs

If EIP-7540 passes, protocols that have asynchronous workflows can benefit from yield-bearing vaults

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Standardization coming for real-world assets ‘sooner or later’: Q&A with Centrifuge CEO

Centrifuge CEO speaks on the importance of creating better market infrastructure to bring tokenized assets on-chain

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Tokenized vaults see steady deployments after ERC-4626 adoption

Following the introduction of ERC-4626, more than 50 vaults have been deployed on-chain every week

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Tokenized Vault Standard on Ethereum Set to ‘Kick Off New DeFi Summer’

The ‘money Lego’ pitch for DeFi is getting an upgrade

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Sommelier Launches New ETH Liquid Staking Token Vault

Exclusive: Real Yield ETH will only be available to users outside of the US

by Bessie Liu /

