erc-4626
There are a total of 6 articles associated with erc-4626.
Euler will be introducing modular design with a relaunch that is expected to occur in Q2 of 2024
If EIP-7540 passes, protocols that have asynchronous workflows can benefit from yield-bearing vaults
Centrifuge CEO speaks on the importance of creating better market infrastructure to bring tokenized assets on-chain
Following the introduction of ERC-4626, more than 50 vaults have been deployed on-chain every week
The ‘money Lego’ pitch for DeFi is getting an upgrade
by Macauley Peterson /
Exclusive: Real Yield ETH will only be available to users outside of the US