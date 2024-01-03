Eric Balchunas

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Eric Balchunas.
article-image

Finance

SEC delaying spot bitcoin ETFs ‘not impossible,’ but unlikely: Balchunas

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas says a delay or rejection of spot bitcoin ETF apps would “overturn a lot”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Bitcoin faces ‘upside catalysts’ in the next few months

The rally in bitcoin has legs, analysts tell Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Amid spot BTC ETF effort, Ark and 21Shares seek to launch other crypto funds

The two companies are sub-advisers on three bitcoin futures-related funds proposed by Empowered Funds

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Is a Change to ‘Exchange’ Definition Key to Bitcoin ETF Approval?

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, fund groups weigh in on potential implications of the SEC’s proposed amendment

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

What Does Demand For Bitcoin Futures ETFs Look Like in 2022?

Global X’s offering could be “more palatable” for advisors and long-term investors compared to its competitors

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

VanEck Ready to Launch Delayed Bitcoin Futures ETF

The VanEck offering will likely see less demand than a pair of similar funds that launched last week, industry professionals say.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Proposed Direxion ETF Would Offer Short Exposure to Bitcoin Futures

Filing follows milestone launches by ProShares, Valkyrie and plans for leveraged bitcoin futures ETF.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.