ESG
Bitcoin has the potential to cut down on methane pollution if companies invested in capturing flared gas, KPMG says
Exclusive: Energy Web is tapping Polkadot in a move away from its EVM blockchain
The certification initiative is set to counter mining’s “pariah” status by some environmentalists by offering transparency into firms’ decarbonization initiatives
The new token is designed to “verifiably” prove that BTC miners are using renewable energy sources
The partnership behind the trading platform is designed to marry digital assets and carbon trading products to capitalize on the growing interest of institutional investors in both sectors
Non-profit plans to release green scores for initial batch of industry players in the fall
There are no guidelines set by the SEC regulating what funds can be labeled ESG, meaning issuers can select any holdings, and investors looking to do good should check under the hood.
Venture capitalist to serve as ambassador for crypto exchange after making equity investment in the company