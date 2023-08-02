ESG

Business

Bitcoin is a boon to ESG: KPMG

Bitcoin has the potential to cut down on methane pollution if companies invested in capturing flared gas, KPMG says

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

No more ‘vanilla’ EVM blockchain for renewables-focused Energy Web

Exclusive: Energy Web is tapping Polkadot in a move away from its EVM blockchain

by Michael Bodley /
Business

New Sustainability Scoring System for Bitcoin Miners — Fad or Next Industry Standard?

The certification initiative is set to counter mining’s “pariah” status by some environmentalists by offering transparency into firms’ decarbonization initiatives

by Ben Strack /
Business

BitGo, Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol Launch ESG-friendly Bitcoin-backed Token

The new token is designed to “verifiably” prove that BTC miners are using renewable energy sources

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Upstart Crypto Carbon Credits Platform Raises $2B to Tap ‘Internet of Energy’

The partnership behind the trading platform is designed to marry digital assets and carbon trading products to capitalize on the growing interest of institutional investors in both sectors

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Transparency Is Coming to Bitcoin Mining as Institutions Eyeball ESG

Non-profit plans to release green scores for initial batch of industry players in the fall

by Ben Strack /
Finance

As Greenwashing in ESG Runs Rampant, ARK Promises Transparency

There are no guidelines set by the SEC regulating what funds can be labeled ESG, meaning issuers can select any holdings, and investors looking to do good should check under the hood.

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

FTX Partners with Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary

Venture capitalist to serve as ambassador for crypto exchange after making equity investment in the company

by Ben Strack /

