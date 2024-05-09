Espresso Systems

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Espresso Systems.
DeFi

Espresso partners with Polygon Labs to solve rollup interoperability 

Espresso sequencing marketplace will enable efficient coordination and fast transaction finalization across multiple Ethereum layer-2s

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessDeFi

Espresso lands $28M to become marketplace for shared sequencing

The funding round was led by a16z crypto, and will be used by the team to continue product development and team scaling

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Espresso Sequencer’s fourth testnet launch integrates with Arbitrum

The Gibraltar testnet will see external node operators run the network for the first time

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Offchain Labs’ Goldfeder talks Timeboost, transaction ordering and more

Steven Goldfeder believes that interoperability between Ethereum layer-2s is key

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Offchain Labs, Espresso Systems link up on transaction ordering tech

Offchain Labs and Espresso Systems will integrate both Timeboost and decentralized sequencer technology with the Arbitrum technology stack

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

A shot of Espresso, please: Blockchain scaler to offer third testnet integration

Shared sequencers are an essential part of decentralization that may eventually lead to mass adoption

by Bessie Liu /
Analysis

Espresso’s Gunter on tackling Ethereum’s MEV problem

Gunter acknowledges that there are “no perfect solutions” to the problem of MEV

by Darren Kleine /
FinanceMarkets

Espresso Systems Launches to Public Amid a $32M Raise

The investment was led by Greylock Partners and Electric Capital with participation from Sequoia Capital, Blockchain Capital and Slow Ventures

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

