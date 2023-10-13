ether futures
The fund group that launched three ether futures products earlier this month intends to launch another in November that seeks to benefit from ETH price dips
Six funds by ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise garnered than $20 million in combined assets amid an overall lower appetite in risk assets
New ETH futures funds and planned bitcoin ETFs could keep trend of “squashing volatility and marking price peaks,” say Bloomberg Intelligence pros
Bitcoin rose above $28,000 amid speculation about the approval of spot ETFs and the long-term trajectory of the market
As VanEck, Bitwise and ProShares debut ether-linked offerings, industry watchers say marketing will be a key to success
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts expect ether futures ETFs by VanEck, Bitwise and ProShares to launch as soon as Monday
Grayscale notched a partial court victory in its battle against the SEC over a potential spot bitcoin ETF last month
The proposed management fee of an ether futures ETF could signal a lower-than-anticipated spot bitcoin fund cost, one industry watcher says
Set to go live on March 28, the options contracts will be one-tenth the size of their underlying tokens