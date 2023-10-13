ether futures

There are a total of 9 articles associated with ether futures.
BusinessFinance

ProShares preps short ether futures ETF for trading

The fund group that launched three ether futures products earlier this month intends to launch another in November that seeks to benefit from ETH price dips

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Underwhelming: week-one demand stays soft for ETH futures ETFs 

Six funds by ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise garnered than $20 million in combined assets amid an overall lower appetite in risk assets

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto ETF launches could hurt assets’ price potential, analysts say

New ETH futures funds and planned bitcoin ETFs could keep trend of “squashing volatility and marking price peaks,” say Bloomberg Intelligence pros

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin’s climb to $28K nudges ETF speculators amid spot exposure hunt

Bitcoin rose above $28,000 amid speculation about the approval of spot ETFs and the long-term trajectory of the market

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Fight for assets begins as ETH futures ETFs debut

As VanEck, Bitwise and ProShares debut ether-linked offerings, industry watchers say marketing will be a key to success

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Valkyrie ETF to ‘unwind’ ETH futures position — at least for now

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts expect ether futures ETFs by VanEck, Bitwise and ProShares to launch as soon as Monday

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Grayscale files for ether futures ETF

Grayscale notched a partial court victory in its battle against the SEC over a potential spot bitcoin ETF last month

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

As potential crypto ETF ‘fee war’ looms, what will spot bitcoin ETFs cost?

The proposed management fee of an ether futures ETF could signal a lower-than-anticipated spot bitcoin fund cost, one industry watcher says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

CME Group To Roll Out Micro Bitcoin, Ether Options

Set to go live on March 28, the options contracts will be one-tenth the size of their underlying tokens

by Ben Strack /

