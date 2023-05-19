Ethereum futures
There are a total of 4 articles associated with Ethereum futures.
After Grayscale and Bitwise paused plans for such funds Wednesday, industry watchers point to ETH’s futures market liquidity and asset classification
Proposal comes after bitcoin futures products hit market and before CME Group’s launch of micro ether futures.
CME ether futures have seen a steep upward flow trajectory underpinning this year’s ether bull market.
Upcoming offering to make futures contracts accessible to a broader range of clients.