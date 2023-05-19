Ethereum futures

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Ethereum futures.
Finance

SEC Not Ready to Approve Ether Futures ETFs, Sources Say — But Why?

After Grayscale and Bitwise paused plans for such funds Wednesday, industry watchers point to ETH’s futures market liquidity and asset classification

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Kelly Intelligence Plans Ethereum Futures ETF

Proposal comes after bitcoin futures products hit market and before CME Group’s launch of micro ether futures.

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

JPMorgan analysts: ETH could have more upside than BTC

CME ether futures have seen a steep upward flow trajectory underpinning this year’s ether bull market.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CME Group Plots Launch of Micro Ether Futures

Upcoming offering to make futures contracts accessible to a broader range of clients.

by Ben Strack /

