Etherscan

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Etherscan.
article-image

Business

Funding Wrap: 2024 kicks off with Solscan deal, Saylor sales

Plus, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest celebrated the new year with more COIN sales

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

DeFi

Etherscan buys Solana block explorer Solscan

Solscan and Etherscan “share a vision of providing credibly neutral and equitable access to blockchain data,” the teams say

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: NETGEAR continues its NFT push

Plus, a social version of Etherscan is here, alongside SBF’s odds of seeing 50+ years in prison

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Etherscan will no longer run Ava Labs’ block explorer

This decision will streamline the support for multiple subnets on Avalanche

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Let’s learn about PEPE: New Etherscan tool uses OpenAI to read smart contracts

Ethereum blockchain explorer’s new feature lets users get help understanding solidity smart contracts

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Etherscan Advanced Filter Feature Helps On-chain Sleuths

Blockchain investigators can quickly hone in on useful data thanks to new filters

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Etherscan Hides Zero-value Token Transfers

Etherscan announced the optional feature in a Tweet Monday to counteract address poisoning attacks

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Shiba Inu Owner Moves $2.76B to Four Different Wallets

Transfer of over 40 trillion tokens went to wallets with no prior token transfers.

by Jacquelyn Melinek&Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.