Web3

Louis Vuitton Selling $41K NFTs That Can’t Be Resold

Customers in select countries can join a waitlist from June 8 to purchase the exclusive Louis Vuitton “Treasure Trunks.”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

(These) NFTs Are Not Art: Judge Sides With Fashion Giant Hermès in MetaBirkins Case

French design brand Hermes had accused Rothschild of violating trademarks on its popular Birkin bags by issuing the MetaBirkins NFTs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Hermès ‘MetaBirkin’ NFT Lawsuit Begins With Blow For Creator

Are MetaBirkin NFTs copyright infringement or artistic expression? A lawsuit filed by an 186-year-old luxury fashion house may set precedent

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

What to Expect for NFTs and Digital Goods in 2023

It isn’t a question of whether NFTs eat the world. It’s a question of how soon.

by Peter Johnson&Colleen Sullivan /
Markets

Luxury Brand Off-White Accepts Crypto Payments Across Flagship Stores

The fashion label will leverage an arbitrage system, provided by Berlin-based Lunu, to buoy volatile crypto prices, according to a report by Vogue Business

by Sebastian Sinclair /

