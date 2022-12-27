Fidelity Investments
Fidelity wants to trademark metaverse services including mutual fund and retirement planning, alongside a potential NFT marketplace
Three Senators reckon crypto is full of “charismatic wunderkinds and opportunistic fraudsters,” urging Fidelity to avoid bitcoin in 401(k)s
About half of the 210 open roles focus on client services amid the company’s planned expansion
The financial services giant seeks to educate and draw in younger investors
Index-tracking fund would invest primarily in the stocks of companies involved in the space
The Series B round, led by Pantera Capital, raises the company’s valuation to $240 million
Competition is growing in the crypto ETP space, including three new DeFi products from Fidelity Investments
Former subsidiary of US-based Fidelity Investments brings physical bitcoin product to Germany
The firm’s filing comes a week after similar plans from fund titan Fidelity