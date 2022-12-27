Fidelity Investments

FinanceWeb3

Fidelity Trademarks Hint at Big Banks Vying for Metaverse Customers

Fidelity wants to trademark metaverse services including mutual fund and retirement planning, alongside a potential NFT marketplace

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Senators Once Again Ask Fidelity to Stop Offering Bitcoin in 401(k)s

Three Senators reckon crypto is full of “charismatic wunderkinds and opportunistic fraudsters,” urging Fidelity to avoid bitcoin in 401(k)s

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Fidelity Digital Assets To Double Headcount by End of Year

About half of the 210 open roles focus on client services amid the company’s planned expansion

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

Fidelity Launches Metaverse Experience in Tandem With New ETFs

The financial services giant seeks to educate and draw in younger investors

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Charles Schwab Latest ETF Heavyweight To Propose Crypto Fund

Index-tracking fund would invest primarily in the stocks of companies involved in the space

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

In One of Africa’s Largest Crypto Raises, South African Exchange Takes In $50M

The Series B round, led by Pantera Capital, raises the company’s valuation to $240 million

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

CoinShares Latest To Benefit From Booming Interest in European Crypto Products

Competition is growing in the crypto ETP space, including three new DeFi products from Fidelity Investments

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Fidelity International Enables Direct Investment in Bitcoin

Former subsidiary of US-based Fidelity Investments brings physical bitcoin product to Germany

by Ben Strack /
FinanceWeb3

Global X Latest ETF Issuer to Test Out the Metaverse

The firm’s filing comes a week after similar plans from fund titan Fidelity

by Ben Strack /

