Hong Kong Monetary Authority
The first phase wrapped up in October of last year
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a joint circular with the city’s Monetary Authority outlining the conditions under which they would approve a spot crypto ETF
Crypto firms are also not allowed to describe products as “deposits”
The city’s banking regulator raised questions in a meeting about banks’ hesitancy to welcome crypto exchanges as clients
Dubbed the e-HKD or “Cyber Hong Kong Dollar,” its trial run marks a significant step towards digitizing financial transactions, though its live launch is not yet guaranteed
The example set by Terra’s collapse in May of last year has spooked regulators into taking a “risk-based approach” to regulating the stablecoin market
Local securities regulators will conduct a public consultation on restoring crypto access for retail investors
Interactive Brokers will offer virtual asset services to professional investors in Hong Kong through crypto exchange OSL