article-image

Policy

Hong Kong’s central bank begins new phase of its CBDC pilot

The first phase wrapped up in October of last year

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Hong Kong releases crypto ETF requirements ahead of US approval

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a joint circular with the city’s Monetary Authority outlining the conditions under which they would approve a spot crypto ETF

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong regulator issues warning against crypto firms parading as ‘banks’

Crypto firms are also not allowed to describe products as “deposits”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Hong Kong urges major banks to embrace crypto exchanges as clients

The city’s banking regulator raised questions in a meeting about banks’ hesitancy to welcome crypto exchanges as clients

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Digital Hong Kong Dollar Trial Underscores Web3 Hub Ambitions

Dubbed the e-HKD or “Cyber Hong Kong Dollar,” its trial run marks a significant step towards digitizing financial transactions, though its live launch is not yet guaranteed

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong Contemplates Ban on Algorithmic Stablecoins

The example set by Terra’s collapse in May of last year has spooked regulators into taking a “risk-based approach” to regulating the stablecoin market

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong Mulls Lifting Retail Crypto Ban

Local securities regulators will conduct a public consultation on restoring crypto access for retail investors

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Interactive Brokers Launches Crypto Trading Services in Hong Kong

Interactive Brokers will offer virtual asset services to professional investors in Hong Kong through crypto exchange OSL

by Shalini Nagarajan /

