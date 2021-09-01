Infrastructure Bill

Policy

Biden Administration Pushing for Foreign Tax Reporting in Reconciliation Budget Bill

The Biden White House wants a crypto version of the G20’s ‘Common Reporting Standard’ in order to sniff out tax dodgers in the crypto world

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Bitcoin and Ether Maintain Upward Trend: Markets Wrap

Altcoins like Cardano and XRP made significant gains on Wednesday, hiking 16.71% and 18.85% as of 4:00 pm ET.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Crypto Prices Steady After DeFi Hack: Markets Wrap

Ethereum and bitcoin shed just 1.5% and 2% on the news, and made small gains later in the day.

by Morgan Chittum /
Policy

Senate Fails to Amend Crypto Tax Provision in Infrastructure Bill

Inclusion of new language narrowing definition of a crypto broker does not pass ‘unanimous consent’ procedure.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Cryptos Up Despite Prospect of Broad Taxation: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin traded above its 200-day moving average line despite efforts to change broad industry taxation language in the infrastructure bill.

by Morgan Chittum /
Policy

Senators Compromise on Crypto Tax Provision; Bull Run Continues

Despite regulatory scrutiny in the Senate, the recent bull run continues for bitcoin and ethereum.

by Morgan Chittum /
Policy

Infrastructure Bill Advances in Senate, Crypto Amendments Await Vote

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill has moved closer to passing, but senators still need to address two competing cryptocurrency-related amendments that seek to clarify tax reporting requirements.

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Blockchain Innovation is Moving Faster than Policy-Making

Media reports say Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is one of the loudest voices against an amendment to the infrastructure bill which would remove problematic language requiring cryptocurrency tax reporting.

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

US Crypto Tax Crackdown in Congress’ Crosshairs

The White House comes out in support of the original provision which requires digital asset brokers to disclose investors’ gains earned from cryptocurrency. Senate to vote as early as Saturday, August 7.

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiPodcast

Podcast: Senator Lummis on Why the Infrastructure Bill Kills Innovation

Jason and Senator Lummis talk bout the proposed infrastructure bill and the impact it could have on bitcoin and innovation at-large.

by Liz Coyne /
Policy

Senators Propose Infrastructure Bill Amendment to Lighten Crypto Reporting Requirements

Senators Wyden, Lummus, Toomey propose slimming down the definition of crypto broker to make tax reporting requirements more narrow

by Sam Reynolds /

