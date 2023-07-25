IoT

This wallet tactic could scale global on-chain brand ecosystems

Facing booming customer acquisition costs, brands will turn to blockchain for better data and growth opportunities

by Bart Hillerich /
DeFi

‘Drive-to-earn’ app aims to bootstrap ‘dynamic maps’ with crypto rewards

Blockworks exclusive: Natix has a privacy-focused smartphone app to map the world, and a plan to onboard users to Web3

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Helium Token Holders Approve Switch to Solana Blockchain

Crypto-powered wireless network Helium will officially migrate from its own blockchain to Solana, with 81% of voters agreeing to the move

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Blockchain Infrastructure Provider Looks To Bring Retail to Web3

Emrit is hoping to appeal to retail customers with passive income and real-world use cases

by Casey Wagner /

