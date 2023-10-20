Ireland

Finance

Why crypto companies are flocking to Ireland ahead of MiCA

Coinbase and Gemini have made the country one of its strategic locations five years after Ireland’s government launched an “Innovation Hub”

by Ben Strack /
Business

Kraken secures EMI license in Ireland, VASP registration in Spain

Kraken praised European regulation in its announcement

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

MoonPay secures VASP registration in Ireland

MoonPay follows Coinbase and Gemini to Ireland.

by James Cirrone /
Business

Ripple’s next stop: Service expansion in UK, Ireland

Ripple is working its way around the globe after being approved to operate in Singapore last month

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Binance Looks to Settle on Ireland as Global Headquarters

Binance has registered a new corporate entity, Binance Exchange (Ie), and seems to have abandoned plans to set up headquarters in Singapore.

by Sam Reynolds /
Web3

Facebook Touts Jobs in EU to Build Metaverse

The social network is dangling a 10,000-high-skilled-job carrot in front of European Union governments.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Binance Establishes Presence in Tax-Friendly Ireland

Binance appears to have registered a regional subsidiary in-country as well as a holding company for its Asia operations.

by Sam Reynolds /

