Ireland
There are a total of 7 articles associated with Ireland.
Coinbase and Gemini have made the country one of its strategic locations five years after Ireland’s government launched an “Innovation Hub”
by Ben Strack /
Kraken praised European regulation in its announcement
by Katherine Ross /
MoonPay follows Coinbase and Gemini to Ireland.
Ripple is working its way around the globe after being approved to operate in Singapore last month
Binance has registered a new corporate entity, Binance Exchange (Ie), and seems to have abandoned plans to set up headquarters in Singapore.
The social network is dangling a 10,000-high-skilled-job carrot in front of European Union governments.
by Macauley Peterson /
Binance appears to have registered a regional subsidiary in-country as well as a holding company for its Asia operations.