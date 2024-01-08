jane Street

Finance

Jane Street named as authorized participant by all 11 bitcoin ETF hopefuls

Jane Street and Macquarie Capital are among the most listed authorized participants according to amendments from potential bitcoin ETF issuers

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

BlackRock names Jane Street, JPMorgan as authorized participants for its proposed bitcoin ETF

The disclosure comes amid rampant speculation about potential approvals for spot bitcoin ETF products in the US

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
FinancePolicy

Jane Street: Digital Assets is a Growing Industry for Us, We Are Excited About it

The approval of bitcoin futures-based ETFs is a key first step, both in terms of the regulatory environment and allowing institutions to grow comfortable holding digital assets.

by Casey Wagner /
People

Gone Crypto: FTX.US President Brett Harrison

“What I discovered about myself at Jane Street was that I was able to pull together the business side and the technology side,” said Harrison.

by Casey Wagner /

