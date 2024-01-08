jane Street
Jane Street and Macquarie Capital are among the most listed authorized participants according to amendments from potential bitcoin ETF issuers
by Katherine Ross /
The disclosure comes amid rampant speculation about potential approvals for spot bitcoin ETF products in the US
by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
The approval of bitcoin futures-based ETFs is a key first step, both in terms of the regulatory environment and allowing institutions to grow comfortable holding digital assets.
“What I discovered about myself at Jane Street was that I was able to pull together the business side and the technology side,” said Harrison.