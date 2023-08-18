Kenya
Worldcoin faces international scrutiny one month into its launch as regulators express concern over data collection and storage
by Casey Wagner /
The Kenyan government declared that all Worldcoin activities will be suspended until public agencies ensure there are no risks to the general public
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Kenya’s central bank doesn’t seem enamored by the idea of a CBDC but hasn’t slammed the door shut yet
by James Cirrone /
Electric power generating company KenGen intends to give bitcoin mining companies surplus electricity
by Bessie Liu /
Applicability of a digital Kenyan shilling is being weighed up by the country’s central bank, which is requesting public feedback
by Sebastian Sinclair /