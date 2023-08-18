Kenya

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Kenya.
Policy

Worldcoin to continue working with regulators after international controversy

Worldcoin faces international scrutiny one month into its launch as regulators express concern over data collection and storage

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Worldcoin faces setback in Kenya as operations halted

The Kenyan government declared that all Worldcoin activities will be suspended until public agencies ensure there are no risks to the general public

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

‘Allure of CBDCs Is Fading’ Globally, Says Kenyan Central Bank

Kenya’s central bank doesn’t seem enamored by the idea of a CBDC but hasn’t slammed the door shut yet

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Geothermal: Kenya’s Solution to Crypto Mining’s Energy Demand

Electric power generating company KenGen intends to give bitcoin mining companies surplus electricity

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsPolicy

Kenya Seeks Public Opinion on Potential CBDC

Applicability of a digital Kenyan shilling is being weighed up by the country’s central bank, which is requesting public feedback

by Sebastian Sinclair /

