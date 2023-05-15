know-your-customer
The DOJ is targeting exchanges to send a strong message to businesses evading anti-money laundering and client identification rules
Binance says criminals don’t just sign up with their real names and list their terrorist organization as their job title
The latest version of the bill text, which has not been publicly released, includes the same language opponents originally found troubling, according to documents obtained by Blockworks
Binance says it has taken action against employees caught helping skirt jurisdictional bans
“KYC norms are no longer a best practice but a legal obligation,” one tech lawyer said about India’s latest directive for the crypto industry
Deloitte argued crypto startup Don’t Know Your Customer was fraudulently leveraging one of its trademarks for its website domain
OFAC’s decision suggests that all protocols are subject to the same compliance obligations
Binance has tapped two firms to help it tackle the potential risk posed by nefarious actors transacting illicitly in crypto