know-your-customer

Podcast

DOJ Crypto Chief Signals Crackdown on Exchanges

The DOJ is targeting exchanges to send a strong message to businesses evading anti-money laundering and client identification rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Israel Seizes Binance Accounts Allegedly Linked to ISIS, Hamas

Binance says criminals don’t just sign up with their real names and list their terrorist organization as their job title

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Sens. Warren, Marshall Delay Reintroducing Crypto Bill Due to Lack of Sponsors

The latest version of the bill text, which has not been publicly released, includes the same language opponents originally found troubling, according to documents obtained by Blockworks

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Binance ‘Angels’ Helped China-based Users Evade KYC: Report

Binance says it has taken action against employees caught helping skirt jurisdictional bans

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

All Crypto Companies in India Must Now KYC Users

“KYC norms are no longer a best practice but a legal obligation,” one tech lawyer said about India’s latest directive for the crypto industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Crypto Startup Clashes With Deloitte Over Domain — And Wins

Deloitte argued crypto startup Don’t Know Your Customer was fraudulently leveraging one of its trademarks for its website domain

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Decentralized or Not, Officials Say Tornado Cash Responsible for Illicit Activity

OFAC’s decision suggests that all protocols are subject to the same compliance obligations

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Binance To Tighten KYC and Sanctions Screening To Address Exchange’s ‘Risk’

Binance has tapped two firms to help it tackle the potential risk posed by nefarious actors transacting illicitly in crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /

