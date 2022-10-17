Lazarus

MarketsPolicy

Japan-based Crypto Businesses Warned of Possible Cyberattack Threat

Crypto companies in Japan asked to defend against hacks from North Korea’s Lazarus group

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

TempleDAO Hacked Funds Deposited to Tornado Cash

The TempleDAO exploiter transferred stolen funds to the privacy protocol’s smart contract, according to Etherscan data

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Report: Ronin Crypto Hackers Find New Mixer to Convert Stolen ETH to BTC

Hackers have more recently tapped ChipMixer, a crypto mixing service founded in 2017 that has not yet been added to OFAC’s blocked list

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Alleged Crypto Ransomware Money Launderer Extradited to US

The Russian citizen was extradited from the Netherlands to face charges of laundering proceeds from crimes paid in crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

North Korean Hackers Responsible for Last Month’s Ronin Theft, FBI Confirms

Hacker collectives Lazarus Group and APT38 ar responsible for the theft, the FBI said

by Sebastian Sinclair /

