Letitia James

Policy

NYAG says Genesis settlement to pay back creditors up to $2B

NYAG announced details about its settlement with bankrupt lender Genesis on Monday

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

NY attorney general triples her accusations against Gemini, DCG, seeks $3B

James’ office initially sued Gemini, DCG, CEO Barry Silbert and subsidiary Genesis in October

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Genesis agrees to settle case brought by New York attorney general

The bankrupt crypto lender’s settlement proposal comes after it agreed to pay a possible $21 million as part of an agreement with the SEC last week

by Ben Strack /
Policy

New York AG sues DCG, Gemini and Genesis in ‘sweeping lawsuit’

Genesis and Gemini’s Earn program operated as an investment contract, New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
Policy

Hong Kong-based CoinEx to exit New York, pay $1.7M in NYAG settlement

CoinEx agreed to settle with the New York Attorney General’s office after being accused of failing to register as a securities and commodities broker-dealer

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto’s ‘Rampant Fraud and Dysfunction’ Needs ‘Law and Order,’ NY AG Says

New York Attorney General Letitia James tackles crypto in new proposal

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Celsius Founder Mashinsky Defrauded Thousands for Billions in Crypto: NYAG

The New York attorney general’s lawsuit would ban Alex Mashinsky from doing business in New York and require him to pay damages

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

New York Attorney General Orders Crypto Lending Platforms to Halt Operations in State

The NYAG is taking aim at the crypto lending industry, announcing investigations into Nexo and Celsius and probing ties to Tether Limited.

by Sam Reynolds /

