NYAG announced details about its settlement with bankrupt lender Genesis on Monday
James’ office initially sued Gemini, DCG, CEO Barry Silbert and subsidiary Genesis in October
The bankrupt crypto lender’s settlement proposal comes after it agreed to pay a possible $21 million as part of an agreement with the SEC last week
Genesis and Gemini’s Earn program operated as an investment contract, New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges
CoinEx agreed to settle with the New York Attorney General’s office after being accused of failing to register as a securities and commodities broker-dealer
New York Attorney General Letitia James tackles crypto in new proposal
The New York attorney general’s lawsuit would ban Alex Mashinsky from doing business in New York and require him to pay damages
The NYAG is taking aim at the crypto lending industry, announcing investigations into Nexo and Celsius and probing ties to Tether Limited.