Licensing
In a statement released Tuesday, BC Technology dismissed the reports as “factually inaccurate and highly misleading”
Minimum standards for token holding, custody software protocols and transactional integrity, as well as a licensing regime is being proposed
Singapore will roll out measures that will make its cryptocurrency regulations among the strictest worldwide for retail access, MAS communications director Dawn Chew said
B2C2’s purchase of Woorton gives it access to a PSAN license, overseen by France’s financial regulator, as it attempts to navigate upcoming regulations
The MVP license allows Binance to cater authorized services to institutional and qualified investors, with potential expansion to include other retail investors after full approval
The new regulation would eliminate a grace period that currently permits more than 60 cryptocurrency platforms to function in the nation without a complete license until the year 2026
The conditional approval will allow the exchange to grow its foothold in the region while expanding its institutional base, Blockchain.com said
Venture capital firm claims NFTs are testing the limits of traditional legal system and proposes a potential solution inspired by Creative Commons
The license follows Dubai’s implementation of a new crypto law which seeks to establish crypto governance and oversight