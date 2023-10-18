Licensing

Business

OSL parent denies $128M sale of its digital assets trading platform

In a statement released Tuesday, BC Technology dismissed the reports as “factually inaccurate and highly misleading”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Australia outlines licensing program for crypto exchanges

Minimum standards for token holding, custody software protocols and transactional integrity, as well as a licensing regime is being proposed

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Most crypto companies don’t meet Singapore’s license standards

Singapore will roll out measures that will make its cryptocurrency regulations among the strictest worldwide for retail access, MAS communications director Dawn Chew said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

UK’s B2C2 bolsters EU presence with French acquisition

B2C2’s purchase of Woorton gives it access to a PSAN license, overseen by France’s financial regulator, as it attempts to navigate upcoming regulations

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Binance one step away from full approval in Dubai with operational license

The MVP license allows Binance to cater authorized services to institutional and qualified investors, with potential expansion to include other retail investors after full approval

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

France Votes on Tougher Measures for Crypto Providers

The new regulation would eliminate a grace period that currently permits more than 60 cryptocurrency platforms to function in the nation without a complete license until the year 2026

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Blockchain.com Scores Singapore License

The conditional approval will allow the exchange to grow its foothold in the region while expanding its institutional base, Blockchain.com said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

A16z Creates NFT Licensing Framework to Standardize Collectors’ Rights

Venture capital firm claims NFTs are testing the limits of traditional legal system and proposes a potential solution inspired by Creative Commons

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsPolicy

FTX Granted Crypto License With Dubai HQ in Sights

The license follows Dubai’s implementation of a new crypto law which seeks to establish crypto governance and oversight

by Sebastian Sinclair /

