Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in landmark crypto trial

A jury found the former FTX CEO guilty of 7 counts in his fraud trial

by Katherine Ross /
Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand one last time: SBF trial live updates

Sam Bankman-Fried is back on the stand for a few more hours of both cross-examination and redirect

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Judge Kaplan chides Sam Bankman-Fried: ‘Don’t ask a question, answer it’

Lead prosecutor Danielle Sassoon cornered Bankman-Fried with conflicting statements about his thoughts on regulation

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Sam Bankman-Fried never wanted to be the face of FTX: SBF trial live updates

“We’re in the home stretch,” Judge Lewis Kaplan told the court Thursday

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
Judge says SBF has an ‘interesting’ way of answering questions: SBF trial live updates

Aside from SBF’s testimony, Judge Kaplan told lawyers he has to worry about the “deforestation” of America due to the volume of letter motions filed

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
Sam Bankman-Fried trial: Here’s what you missed during week 3

The prosecution is expected to rest their case on Thursday, Oct. 17, with the defense picking up their case later that day

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner /
Former FTX lawyer ‘shocked’ by missing $7B: SBF trial live updates

Can Sun, a former FTX lawyer, will take the stand this morning to kick off day 12 of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
‘This is a joke,’ Judge Kaplan scolds lawyers: SBF trial live updates

Professor Peter Easton kicked off Wednesday’s trial, with the prosecution telling the court they plan to wrap their case by next week

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone /
Cell phone records reveal possible SBF meetings: SBF trial live updates

In his testimony, former FTX engineering head Nishad Singh touched on Serum and FTX spending in the months before the collapse

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
Nishad Singh’s respect for ‘formidable’ SBF ‘eroded’ over time: SBF trial live updates

Former FTX engineering head Nishad Singh is expected on the stand this morning

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
BlockFi ‘forced’ into bankruptcy following FTX, Alameda collapses: SBF trial live updates

Friday marks a shorter day in court (hopefully) with Judge Lewis Kaplan eyeing a 1 pm end time

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
Former BlockFi CEO blames FTX, Alameda for bankruptcy: SBF trial live updates

Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
Thai sex workers, Chinese bribes, and Signal messages: SBF live trial updates

Former Alameda co-CEO Caroline Ellison is back on the stand to continue testimony Wednesday morning

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
Sam Bankman-Fried trial live updates: Caroline Ellison to testify next week

On Thursday, Wang confessed to committing a litany of crimes alongside Sam Bankman-Fried

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /

