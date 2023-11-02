Live Updates
A jury found the former FTX CEO guilty of 7 counts in his fraud trial
Sam Bankman-Fried is back on the stand for a few more hours of both cross-examination and redirect
Lead prosecutor Danielle Sassoon cornered Bankman-Fried with conflicting statements about his thoughts on regulation
“We’re in the home stretch,” Judge Lewis Kaplan told the court Thursday
Aside from SBF’s testimony, Judge Kaplan told lawyers he has to worry about the “deforestation” of America due to the volume of letter motions filed
The prosecution is expected to rest their case on Thursday, Oct. 17, with the defense picking up their case later that day
Can Sun, a former FTX lawyer, will take the stand this morning to kick off day 12 of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial
Professor Peter Easton kicked off Wednesday’s trial, with the prosecution telling the court they plan to wrap their case by next week
In his testimony, former FTX engineering head Nishad Singh touched on Serum and FTX spending in the months before the collapse
Former FTX engineering head Nishad Singh is expected on the stand this morning
Friday marks a shorter day in court (hopefully) with Judge Lewis Kaplan eyeing a 1 pm end time
Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday
Former Alameda co-CEO Caroline Ellison is back on the stand to continue testimony Wednesday morning
On Thursday, Wang confessed to committing a litany of crimes alongside Sam Bankman-Fried