Luna Foundation Guard

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Luna Foundation Guard.
DeFiMarkets

Cryptocurrency Luna Lurches as Terra USD Volatility Continues, Erasing Billions

Do Kwon claims he’s “close to announcing a recovery plan for $UST”

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Luna Foundation Guard To Support Struggling UST Peg With BTC Reserves

The Terra US dollar stablecoin fell to 95 cents on Monday amid high volatility

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

LFG Adds $1.5 Billion in Bitcoin to UST Reserves

The purchase comes less than a month after LFG acquired $100 million of Avalanche’s AVAX

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

LFG To Acquire $100 Million in Avax To Build Reserves

Industry members say the Avalanche community played a role in LFG choosing AVAX over another DeFi token

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: Major Raises of $1B and $200M Join Startup Spree

Over $1.3 billion in investments poured into the crypto sector this week

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Nonprofit Raises $1B To Create Bitcoin Reserve, Support Terra Ecosystem Growth

The funds will be used to establish a bitcoin reserve for Terra’s UST stablecoin

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.