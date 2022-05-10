Luna Foundation Guard
Do Kwon claims he’s “close to announcing a recovery plan for $UST”
The Terra US dollar stablecoin fell to 95 cents on Monday amid high volatility
The purchase comes less than a month after LFG acquired $100 million of Avalanche’s AVAX
Industry members say the Avalanche community played a role in LFG choosing AVAX over another DeFi token
Over $1.3 billion in investments poured into the crypto sector this week
The funds will be used to establish a bitcoin reserve for Terra’s UST stablecoin