Markets

Solana Protocol Gets $3M in Seed Funding With Aim to Bridge DeFi Margin Trading

The Solana-based protocol has an ambitious target of $1 billion in volume by year’s end, with hopes of simplifying margin trading in DeFi

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Exchange FTX US Vying for CFTC Sign-off on Margin Trades

The expansion into margin trading comes on the heels of the exchange’s acquisition of institutional crypto trader LedgerX

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

BTC Attempts End-of-Year Rally: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin has seen a lot of ups and downs throughout 2021, a BTC short squeeze could be building up underneath the surface

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Digital Asset Investment Products See First Outflows in 17 Weeks: Markets Wrap

Digital asset investment products saw their first week of outflows in over 4 months

by Sam Martin /

