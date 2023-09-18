Mark Yusko

Markets

Bitcoin is ‘on sale,’ Yusko says, but customers are running out of the store

Many barriers are currently in place to keep institutional investor hands off crypto, but that will soon change, says Yusko

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Can Any Blockchain Compete on Security With Bitcoin?

Morgan Creek Capital’s Mark Yusko argues that when it comes to security, no other blockchain comes close to Bitcoin

by Darren Kleine /
FinanceMarkets

BlockFi Has a New Bidder in Morgan Creek, Report Says

FTX’s $250 million credit line could practically wipe out BlockFi’s investors, shareholders and management, Morgan Creek’s Mark Yusko said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Morgan Creek’s Yusko: You Have to Have Exposure to Digital Assets

It’s important for institutions to “get off zero” and have more than zero percent exposure to digital assets as money and talent flood into crypto, Yusko said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

DAS 2021: Crypto Market Could Hit $40T in Five Years

Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto

by Ben Strack /

