Meltem Demirors

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Meltem Demirors.
article-image

Sponsored

The Crypto Hiring Boom Key for Mass Adoption

Crypto offers a “level of excitement that the banks can’t,” BlockTower Capital’s Michael Bucella says

by Aaron Ahmadi /
article-image

Finance

Former Polychain Partner Charts Radical Course for New $125M Venture Fund

Tekin Salimi, has a twist on the venture capital fund: it should convert to a DAO

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Clearpool Mainnet Launch Promises Unsecured Liquidity for Investors

Clearpool, which had been in development since June of last year, aims to to provide a marketplace for institutional unsecured liquidity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

November’s Crypto VC Funding Already Tops $3 Billion

Five times more venture capital money poured into digital assets so far in 2021 than in all of 2020.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Web3

Can NFTs Be Intelligent?

Mark Cuban-backed Alethea AI is expanding further into the crypto asset’s billowing market with its most recent product offering.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

Bitcoin and IRAs: Friends with Tax Benefits

Older Americans are investing in cryptocurrency through self-directed retirement accounts due to a desire to catch up on retirement funds, inflation fears and tax benefits, according to Bitcoin IRA COO and Co-founder Chris Kline.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Andreessen Horowitz Launches $2.2B Crypto Fund

Venture Capital firm’s third such offering more than double $1 billion target

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.