merger

Business

Merge between Hut 8, USBTC expected to close this week

Merger is set to allow the combined business to “flex between our different lines of business,” Hut 8 CEO says

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Stride wants to become the enshrined LST protocol for Cosmos Hub

The proposal is still in its infancy, and concrete details on execution have yet to be determined

by Bessie Liu /
Business

A deeper look at Hut 8’s imminent merge with US Bitcoin Corp

Friday is the last day for shareholders to vote on Hut 8 Mining’s “merger of equals” with US Bitcoin Corp — a deal that could be finalized by Sept. 30

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Exchange Apifiny to Go Public Via $530M SPAC

The digital asset trading platform plans to list on Nasdaq after the merge

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFi

A Match Made in DeFi: Rari Capital and Fei Protocol Merge to ‘FeiRari’

How a pair of billion dollar total value locked protocols aim to become the Ferrari of DeFi

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Griid Infrastructure Plans NYSE Listing Through Adit EdTech Acquisition

Ohio-based self-mining company plans to have 734 megawatts of operational power by 2023.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

