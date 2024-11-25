MSTR

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Why analysts are upping price targets for MSTR and COIN 

MSTR shares hovered around $402 at 2 pm ET Monday — down 4.7% on the day but up 70% from a month ago

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy’s bitcoin holdings are worth nearly $15B

MicroStrategy announced that it bought nearly 12,000 more bitcoin from April to late June

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Education

What analysts say the Bitcoin halving is set to do for MicroStrategy stock

The publicly traded hoarder of bitcoin could hold close to 300,000 BTC by the end of 2025, the Benchmark Company’s Mark Palmer predicts

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

BTC Retraces After Congressional Meeting on Digital Assets: Markets Wrap

BTC dominance hovers above critical support near 40%; congressional hearings did not prevent a price slide

by Sam Martin /

