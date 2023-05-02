Nate Chastain
Nate Chastain’s use of anonymous accounts to trade NFTs was a clear indication that he was up to no good, prosecutor says
Nate Chastain argued charges over an alleged insider trading scheme shouldn’t stick because NFTs aren’t securities, but a judge wasn’t phased
Former OpenSea product manager Nate Chastain was indicted in June on money laundering and wire fraud charges over alleged insider trading
A third-party vendor’s employee misused their access to OpenSea’s customer data, the head of security said
Nate Chastain allegedly used confidential information to pocket 19 ETH and now faces up to 40 years in prison
Twitter users flagged suspicious transactions on Etherscan, leading to the company to admit that an employee used inside knowledge to front run the market.