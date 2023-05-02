Nate Chastain

Markets

OpenSea Insider Trading Case Goes to Jury

Nate Chastain’s use of anonymous accounts to trade NFTs was a clear indication that he was up to no good, prosecutor says

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Former OpenSea Exec’s NFT ‘Insider Trading’ Case Will Continue

Nate Chastain argued charges over an alleged insider trading scheme shouldn’t stick because NFTs aren’t securities, but a judge wasn’t phased

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

OpenSea Ex-Employee Asks Court to Dismiss Insider Trading Case

Former OpenSea product manager Nate Chastain was indicted in June on money laundering and wire fraud charges over alleged insider trading

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

OpenSea Warns of Phishing Attacks Due to Data Breach

A third-party vendor’s employee misused their access to OpenSea’s customer data, the head of security said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Former OpenSea Exec Charged With NFT Insider Trading

Nate Chastain allegedly used confidential information to pocket 19 ETH and now faces up to 40 years in prison

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFi

OpenSea’s Nate Chastain Calls it Quits After Insider Trading Allegations

Twitter users flagged suspicious transactions on Etherscan, leading to the company to admit that an employee used inside knowledge to front run the market.

by Sam Reynolds /

