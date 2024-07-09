Nishad Singh

People

Former FTX execs, government witnesses to be sentenced this fall

Nishad Singh and Gary Wang will be sentenced almost a year after Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial

by Casey Wagner /
People

Cell phone records reveal possible SBF meetings: SBF trial live updates

In his testimony, former FTX engineering head Nishad Singh touched on Serum and FTX spending in the months before the collapse

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
People

Inside the ‘war room’ at FTX: SBF’s high school buddy takes the stand

Former FTX engineering head Nishad Singh says the FTX implosion had him “under severe emotional distress”

by Casey Wagner /
People

Nishad Singh’s respect for ‘formidable’ SBF ‘eroded’ over time: SBF trial live updates

Former FTX engineering head Nishad Singh is expected on the stand this morning

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
FinanceMarkets

FTX Launches Philanthropic Fund With Plans To Deploy at Least $100M

The cryptocurrency exchange plans to invest up to $1 billion this year

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

