Novi
Silvergate will reportedly pick up the tab for the Facebook-led Diem association’s off loading of its crypto tech
The payment service initiated by Facebook is piloting its wallet for sending Paxos’ USDP stablecoin
Facebook initially banned crypto ads in the January 2018 as the digital asset market imploded after the ICO bubble popped.
Novi, Facebook’s digital wallet, will go live in the US and Guatemala in a pilot program, allowing users to purchase the Paxos Dollar stablecoin with Coinbase as custodian.
The tech giant is “definitely looking” into ways to incorporate non-fungible tokens into its new financial product, Novi, Facebook’s Financial Head said.
Facebook has faced unfair resistance from regulators, said David Marcus, head of the financial services branch, but the tech giant is committed to revolutionizing payments systems.