Finance

Facebook-led Crypto Project Diem to Be Sold Off for $200M: Report

Silvergate will reportedly pick up the tab for the Facebook-led Diem association’s off loading of its crypto tech

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Meta’s Novi Wallet Debuts Payments in WhatsApp

The payment service initiated by Facebook is piloting its wallet for sending Paxos’ USDP stablecoin

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsWeb3

Facebook Parent Meta Reverses Crypto Ad Ban

Facebook initially banned crypto ads in the January 2018 as the digital asset market imploded after the ICO bubble popped.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Facebook Likes Coinbase Custody for Digital Wallet Pilot Program

Novi, Facebook’s digital wallet, will go live in the US and Guatemala in a pilot program, allowing users to purchase the Paxos Dollar stablecoin with Coinbase as custodian.

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Facebook’s Novi Digital Wallet Could Support NFTs in Future, Exec Says

The tech giant is “definitely looking” into ways to incorporate non-fungible tokens into its new financial product, Novi, Facebook’s Financial Head said.

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Facebook: We Can Rebuild the Broken Payments System

Facebook has faced unfair resistance from regulators, said David Marcus, head of the financial services branch, but the tech giant is committed to revolutionizing payments systems.

by Casey Wagner /

