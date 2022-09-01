Orca
There are a total of 4 articles associated with Orca.
Solana-powered Orca has a grants program, and its ready to award $225,000 to 11 projects building DeFi protocols in a bid to rival Ethereum
by Bessie Liu /
Taking a page from the Uniswap playbook, Whirlpools offers liquidity providers greater capital efficiency — but can the DEX challenge Uniswap dominance?
by Macauley Peterson /
Solana solves the trilemma of decentralization, security, and stability, said Grace Kwan, co-founder of Orca
by Sam Reynolds /