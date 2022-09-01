Orca

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Orca.
article-image

DeFi

Orca is Uniswap V3 on Solana, Thanks to Open Source Code and Grants

Solana-powered Orca has a grants program, and its ready to award $225,000 to 11 projects building DeFi protocols in a bid to rival Ethereum

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Orca Whirlpools Brings Concentrated Liquidity to Solana

Taking a page from the Uniswap playbook, Whirlpools offers liquidity providers greater capital efficiency — but can the DEX challenge Uniswap dominance?

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Solana-based DEX Orca Closes $18M Series A to Build AMM

Solana solves the trilemma of decentralization, security, and stability, said Grace Kwan, co-founder of Orca

by Sam Reynolds /

