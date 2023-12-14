pascal gauthier

There are a total of 4 articles associated with pascal gauthier.
DeFi

Ledger CEO says attack was an ‘unfortunate isolated incident’

The attack happened after a former employee was phished, giving the attacker access to Ledger’s package manager

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Ledger integrates PayPal on its Ledger Live app

Ledger users will be able to purchase ETH, BTC, BCH and LTC with their PayPal accounts.

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Celsius’ Woes Spark Boom in Ledger Sales

The hardware wallet maker at NFT.NYC announced a new NFT marketplace and a platform to support companies in navigating the NFT space

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Latest Crypto Venture Fund Drums Up $110M for Web3 Startups

Early-stage venture fund to invest in startups building a decentralized future for the next billion users

by Ben Strack /

