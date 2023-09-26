Pat Toomey

Policy

Paradigm assembling new policy lab at ‘critical’ time for crypto regulation

The Paradigm Policy Lab will focus on research and tech-driven solutions to regulatory problems in the US

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Coinbase Buffs Up With Big-name Advisory Board

The crypto exchange announced a global advisory council that would be made up of several former US lawmakers

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Lame Duck Senator Leaves Stablecoin Bill Legacy

Sen. Pat Toomey formally introduced his stablecoin bill to the Senate floor as the 117th Congress wraps up work

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Crypto Transactions Under $50 May Soon be Exempt From Capital Gains Tax

Users will not have to pay capital gains taxes when the asset appreciates less than $50 for personal transactions

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

US Senator Proposes Looser Stablecoin Regulation

Sen. Pat Toomey’s draft bill goes against stablecoin policy recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Congressional Action on Stablecoins Could Come as Soon as This Month, Source Says

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine could impede progress on the bills

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

China Debuts Digital Yuan at Winter Olympics Amid Warnings From US Senator

The eCNY, or digital yuan, can be used to make purchases within the Olympic Village

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Fed Chair Powell: CBDC and Stablecoins Can Coexist

Markets rallied on the news but their overall future remains in limbo with inflation running hot and rate hikes on the horizon

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Powell: We Can Retire the Term ‘Transitory Inflation’

The Federal Reserve is considering whether to wrap up the taper of asset purchases months sooner than previously planned.

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

US Crypto Tax Crackdown in Congress’ Crosshairs

The White House comes out in support of the original provision which requires digital asset brokers to disclose investors’ gains earned from cryptocurrency. Senate to vote as early as Saturday, August 7.

by Casey Wagner /

