Policy

Coinbase Put in House Hot Seat Hours After SEC Lawsuit Released

Coinbase and Robinhood execs pleaded with Congress to pass comprehensive legislation, and fast

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

SEC Has Given Crypto Enough Clarity on Securities Law: Gensler

“Even if Nakamoto’s identity isn’t clear, the laws are,” SEC chief Gary Gensler said about securities regulations and crypto

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Coinbase Exec Says Its ‘Catch 22’ for Crypto Firms Seeking SEC Registration

ETH tokens are essential for executing smart contracts on the Ethereum network, unlike Apple’s stock which is not necessary for operating an iPhone, Paul Grewal argues

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Coinbase Hits Back At SEC Over Staking as a Service

“Staking services fail to meet Howey’s ‘reasonable expectation of profits’ element,” Coinbase’s legal chief Paul Grewal said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Grayscale Lawyers Again Urge SEC to Approve GBTC Conversion to Bitcoin ETF

BitGo president is among the latest crypto executives asking the agency to greenlight the vehicle

by Ben Strack /

