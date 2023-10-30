Paul Tudor Jones

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Paul Tudor Jones.
article-image

Web3

‘I don’t own Bitcoin, but I should,’ says Druckenmiller

Young people see bitcoin as a “store of value,” he added

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Paul Tudor Jones doubles down on BTC as recession looms

Amid Israel-Hamas conflict and the US’s weak fiscal position, bitcoin and gold “probably take on a larger percentage of your portfolio”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

People

Tudor Jones on Bitcoin: ‘I’ve Never Sat on a Horse That Long’

Tudor Jones, founder of hedge fund Tudor Investment Corporation, appears to be a bit of a Bitcoin bull

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Finance

Paul Tudor Jones’ Tudor Group Reportedly Working on Digital Disruption Fund

Paul Tudor Jones has previously endorsed bitcoin and Ethereum, two forms of digital disruption

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.